Fontana police chase ends in Redlands, shots fired

A police chase that started at a Fontana McDonald's ended on the 10 Freeway in Redlands Tuesday night.

The situation began at the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway, according to Fontana Police. Authorities didn't say what happened, just that an incident occurred and a pursuit ensued from there.

At some point, shots were fired, but authorities didn't say whether officers or the suspect had fired their weapons. The pursuit came to an end more than 20 miles later, on the 10 Freeway near Tennessee Street in Redlands sometime around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to police activity, authorities issued a SigAlert, closing all eastbound lanes of the 10 at Tennessee.

