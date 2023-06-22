5-year-old abducted from Fontana home; police say mother is person of interest

Police in the Fontana area are searching for a 5-year-old boy that was abducted from an area home.

The Fontana Police Department was called to a home in the 15700 block of Paine Street around 9 a.m. Thursday for calls that a child was lost. When they got there, they found the home had been broken into and 5-year-old Sebastian Sanchez had been taken from the home.

While police do not have any suspect leads, they said that the boy's mother Alexus Marie Gonzales, 24, of San Bernardino is a person of interest. Gonzales is currently wanted in connection with a separate child abduction three weeks ago in San Bernardino, according to officials and has a warrant out for her arrest in that case.

Sebastian Sanchez was last seen wearing a red Avengers T-shirt, beige cargo shorts and no shoes. He's Hispanic, approximately 40 inches tall and 47 pounds.

Anyone who has any information or who may have seen Sebastian was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.