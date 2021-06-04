First drawing in California's lottery kicks off: Win up to $1.5M

The first drawing in California's vaccine lottery will take place on Friday, if you've been vaccinated, then you're eligible.

Speaking in front of a backdrop that looked like the Wheel of Fortune, Gov. Gavin Newsom explained how the "Vax for the Win" lottery works.

Fifteen people who received at least one dose of the COVID shot will be randomly picked today and also next Friday.

California is one of several states trying to incentivize people still reluctant to get the COVID vaccine - with money.

Newsom and others drew the winning names from these counties: Three people from Los Angeles, three from San Diego, three from Santa Clara, two from San Francisco, and then each from Orange, San Luis Obispo, Mendocino and Alameda.

The people selected will win $50,000 dollars in cash. They were not identified by name, only number.

On June 15, when the state fully reopens, 10 people who've already had their vaccines will be selected to win $1.5 million each.

The first 2 million people to get shots on, or after May 27, will automatically receive $50 gift cards.

How will you know if you won?

Per Newsom, the state has a database for all vaccination records and the state Department of Health will contact winners by telephone, text, email or other contact information associated with the person’s record in the state’s vaccine registry.

California's "Vax for the Win" program is the largest in the nation. The state's set aside $116 million dollars for the prizes and incentives.

The state is working with community organizations, to let people know about all the clinics and different places they can get their COVID vaccine.