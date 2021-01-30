Fire truck stuck in mud in Lincoln Heights

A roughly 40,000-pound fire engine became stuck in mud along a narrow street in Lincoln Heights late Friday night en route to a reported fire.

The truck became trapped about 5 p.m. in a muddy shoulder in the 2000 block of North Paradise Drive, off North Mission Road, Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Crews had been called there to a report of a structure fire, but the incident "proved to be only a small non-injury rubbish fire that was completely extinguished prior to LAFD arrival," Humphrey said, adding that the delay didn't impact the outcome of the call.

The engine, one of several that responded to the call, was being stabilized and did not appear damaged. It will be towed by tractors "assisted by the LAFD Heavy Rescue Unit and as necessary, LAFD Urban Search and Rescue personnel," Humphrey said.

