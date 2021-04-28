Fire crews battling large blaze in Castaic

Fire crews are battling a blaze that has exploded to 90 acres in Castaic on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The North Fire broke out before 2 p.m. near the 29000 block of The Old Road.

Officials urge to please avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story.

