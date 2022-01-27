Family of Drakeo the Ruler, rapper fatally stabbed at LA festival, to file wrongful death lawsuit

The family of rapper Drakeo the Ruler announced Thursday that they're filing a wrongful death lawsuit against organizers of the Once Upon a Time in LA Music Festival. Drakeo, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed backstage at the Exposition Park festival in December.

At a press conference Thursday, attorneys representing the family used video from the night of the stabbing to stake their claim that organizers failed to provide Caldwell with adequate security.

"Mr. Caldwell was essentially lynched by over 40 to 60 people, [and] Mr. Caldwell had no security," attorneys said.

The family's representation said that a suit will be filed next week against Live Nation, Bobby Dee Presents, and C3 Presents and that they would be seeking "at least" $20 million.

Caldwell was scheduled to perform during the music festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 18. According to police, Caldwell was stabbed backstage around 8:30 p.m. after a fight broke out behind the main stage. Caldwell was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

RELATED: Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival

The festival was scheduled to go until 11 p.m., but police shut the event down after the fight.

Caldwell was a Los Angeles native who has released 10 mixtapes since 2015 and put out his first studio album earlier this year titled "I Am Mr. Mosely." He was 28 years old.

