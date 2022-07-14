Search underway for 2 armed suspects after shooting in Beverly Grove area

The search is on for two armed suspects after shots rang out in the Beverly Grove area late Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Fairfax Avenue. LAPD initially said it was a "police incident" before later specifying that officers were responding to an armed robbery in the area.

As officers tried to stop the suspects, shots rang out. It is unknown if the suspects were hit by the gunfire.

One of the officers hurt their leg at the scene, but not from the flying bullets. That officer is expected to be OK, according to FOX 11's crew at the scene.

LAPD did not provide a detailed description of the suspects on the run, other than the fact that they got away in a black SUV – also not very detailed in the suspect vehicle description.

The shooting investigation prompted multiple street closure for several hours.