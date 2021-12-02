Explosion of electrical vault damages 2-story apartment building in North Hollywood

An underground explosion of an electrical vault damaged a two-story apartment complex in North Hollywood Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 5600 block of Farmdale Avenue, near the intersection of Lankershim and Burbank boulevards.

Following the explosion, some of the debris flew up to the second floor and shattered some windows.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and workers with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were on their way to the building.

