Evacuation warnings issued after wildfire breaks out near Beaumont

Evacuation warnings have been issued after a fire that broke out overnight in Beaumont spread to 900 acres.

The “Sanderson Fire” broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, south of Beaumont.

Officials say firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to its location in the rugged terrain.

An evacuation warning been issued for the homes north of Gilman Springs and South of Timothy Lane. It also includes Jerry Street, Mc Gehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.

