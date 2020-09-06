Evacuation warning issued for foothill areas below Bobcat Fire

Officials have issued an evacuation warning for those who reside in the foothills located below the Bobcat Fire in Monrovia, Sierra Madre, and Duarte Mesa.

The Bobcat Fire has grown to 4,871 acres and remains 0% contained.

"Residents following Ready, Set, Go! should have evacuation plans in place, organize their emergency evacuation supplies, and have essential evacuation personal belongings easily accessible. Vehicles should be fully fueled, facing out in their driveways and ready to Go!," officials said.

The city of Monrovia issued an evacuation warning in two phases in the event that Santa Ana winds will push into the area.

The first phase applies to residents north of Hillcrest Boulevard and north of Greystone Avenue.

The second phase will apply to residents between Hillcrest Blvd. and Greystone Ave. and south to Foothill Blvd.



With the return of Santa Ana winds, authorities said new fires are likely to start.

“What that means for the public is, we really need you to pay attention to any instructions on evacuations as the fire is likely to move south towards six communities. There’s a lot of people, a lot of property to the south of this fire right now,” said Steve Goldman with the US Forest Service.

The Bobcat Fire is actively burning in the Angeles National Forest and officials prepared to close the forest entirely on Monday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of several national forests due to ongoing fire danger across the state, including the ANF. The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, and Cleveland National Forest were closed Monday, the US Forest Service announced.

The Bobcat Fire is one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend.

Monday evening, the unified fire command issued an evacuation warning for residents in the foothills area below the Bobcat fire to be prepared to evacuate if there continues to be rapid-fire growth.

"When Incident Command and Law Enforcement decide to issue an Evacuation Order, residents should be able to quickly gather their families and pets and leave the area to designated evacuation sites, or to family and friends' homes outside the fire area.

Please make those arrangements now. Delaying these preparedness actions will prevent fire crews from suppression activities and compromise the safety of the public and first responders," officials said.

"Those with large animals, horses and cattle, should begin to move those animals now. Do not wait until the Evacuation Order to begin to move themout of the area. Accommodations are being made for animals at the PomonaFairgrounds and Santa Anita Racetrack with limited capacity.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

It appears the fire has generated a pyrocumulus cloud that could be seen for miles.

Firefighters reported they were experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who said five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders had been deployed.

A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area, and a large plume of smoke could be seen throughout many parts of Los Angeles County.

State Route 39 is closed in both directions at El Encanto Park. People in the area are urged to stay away, the highway will be used for emergency vehicle access.

Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat and CNS contributed to this report.