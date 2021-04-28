Evacuation warning issued as fire crews battle large blaze in Castaic

Fire crews are battling a blaze that has exploded to 200 acres in Castaic, officials said Wednesday evening.

Officials say evacuation warnings for the North Fire are being issued for these locations:

-Iron Village Drive, Valencia

-Sterling Court, Valencia

-Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia

Officials urge to please avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story.

