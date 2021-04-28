Expand / Collapse search

Evacuation warning issued as fire crews battle large blaze in Castaic

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Crews battling North Fire in Castaic

Fire crews are battling a blaze that has exploded to 200 acres in Castaic, officials said Wednesday evening.

Officials say evacuation warnings for the North Fire are being issued for these locations:

-Iron Village Drive, Valencia
-Sterling Court, Valencia
-Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia

Officials urge to please avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story.

