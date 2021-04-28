Evacuation warning issued as fire crews battle large blaze in Castaic
Fire crews are battling a blaze that has exploded to 200 acres in Castaic, officials said Wednesday evening.
Officials say evacuation warnings for the North Fire are being issued for these locations:
-Iron Village Drive, Valencia
-Sterling Court, Valencia
-Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia
Officials urge to please avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened at this time.
This is a developing story.
