Evacuation orders issued as brush fire quickly scorches at least 300 acres in Santa Clarita area

A brush fire blackened at least 300 acres in about 30 minutes Monday afternoon and quickly threatened about a dozen structures in the Castaic Canyons area near Santa Clarita, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out at 3 p.m. in the 34700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, about two miles southwest of the Bouquet Reservoir, and fire crews arrived at 3:09 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents who live from Bouquet Reservoir Dam, south to mile marker 11.5, and evacuation warnings have been issued for residents who live from mile marker 11.5 to Texas Canyon Ranger Station, located at 30800 Bouquet Canyon Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is battling the fire with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 10-12 structures were threatened by 3:25 p.m. as the blaze burned southeast, the fire department reported.

Los Angeles County was under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger at the time the blaze broke out due to high temperatures, low humidity and moderate Santa Ana winds.

The warning was scheduled to expire at 5 p.m.

The Angeles National Forest tweeted at 3:36 p.m. that it was responding to a "reported 200+ acre fire, NE of Santa Clarita, moving South with rapid rate of spread in medium brush. Gusty winds. ANF has a 2nd Alarm activated, with air tankers and additional resources on the way."