Emergency response near LA Live after worker gets sick from unknown fumes

article

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched before noon to a location near the Los Angeles Live entertainment venue in downtown L.A. to determine the contents of a 55-gallon drum emanating fumes that sickened an employee.

The 55-gallon drum located at 11:58 a.m. at 1168 LA Live Way was moved into a parking structure for cleaning when an employee complained of general sickness from fumes coming from unknown contents inside the drum, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A hazardous materials team was requested and were preparing to make open the drum in an attempt to identify the product in question, Stewart said.

The employee was treated at the scene and declined ambulance transport.

"The HVAC units near the drum are shut down and there are no evacuations required," she said.