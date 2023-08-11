Elderly woman falls off bus after being shoved by stranger in South LA

A woman suffers serious injuries after a stranger gave her a hard shove out of a bus near a South Los Angeles stop.

It happened near a bus stop in the 2400 block of Vermont Avenue. The victim, an 84-year-old grandmother, suffered severe injuries all over her body after someone shoved her and the elderly woman fell flat onto the concrete.

Witnesses tell FOX 11 the attacker allegedly spat on the woman moments after throwing her off the bus. The bus attacker, who is a woman but officials have not released her identity, is in custody after the horrific incident.

The suspect is known to frequent the area. As of Friday night, officials have not formally announced what she would be charged with.

The violent incident remains under investigation.