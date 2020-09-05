El Dorado Fire ignited at gender reveal photoshoot grows to over 14K acres, prompts evacuation orders

Firefighters made progress on the El Dorado Fire overnight, which authorities determined was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal photoshoot over the Labor Day weekend.

The fire has grown to 14,478 acres and is currently 44% contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported Monday morning.

Initial reports stated the device was used at a gathering, but it was later revealed it was used for a photoshoot.

The fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 5 at El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city, officials said.

Fire officials reported the fire was burning at a moderate to a dangerous rate of speed.

Their main concern was the heat as Sunday was the hottest day of the heat wave. Saturday night and into Sunday morning, firefighters say the blaze was extremely active with 300-foot flame lengths.

Evacuations

The following communities are currently under evacuation orders as of September 14:

•All areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit evacuate via Hwy 38 north to Big Bear.

•The following portion of Yucaipa and all of Oak Glen: All homes and businesses north and east of this line: from the intersection of Hwy 38 and Bryant to Carter, south on Jefferson to Ave E south to Wildwood Canyon Road to the intersection with Oak Glen.

•Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls

An evacuation warning was in place for portions of Mentone and Yucaipa located North of Oak Glen Road, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38 and East of Garnet.

Evacuation center

A Red Cross reception site has been established in the cafeteria of the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands. Those looking to evacuate with animals can contact San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control at (800) 472-5609.

Road closures

Road closures are currently in effect in the following areas:

• Highway 38 is closed between Bryant St. to the south and Lake Williams Dr. to the north

• Topaz St. is closed at Bryant St. to eastbound traffic

• Juniper Ave. is closed at Bryant St.

• Carter St. is closed at Bryant St.

• Fir is closed at Bryant St.

• Ivy is closed at Bryant St.

• Northbound Fremont St. is closed at Oak Glen Rd.

• Eastbound Oak Glen Road is closed at northbound Cherry Croft

• Eastbound Oak Glen Road is Closed at Casablanca

• Oak Glen Rd. is closed at Wildwood Cyn.

• Pendleton is Closed at Oak Glen Rd.

• Fremont St is closed at Carter St.



