El Dorado Fire ignited at gender reveal photoshoot grows to over 10K acres, prompts evacuation orders

Firefighters made progress on the El Dorado Fire, which authorities determined was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal photoshoot over Labor Day weekend. The fire has grown to 10,574 acres and is currently 16% contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported Tuesday morning.

Initial reports stated the device was used at a gathering, but it was later revealed it was used for a photoshoot.

Authorities also said Tuesday two firefighters suffered injuries while fighting the blaze. However, the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. on Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city, officials said.

Amid the heat wave, CAL Fire law enforcement officials determined Sunday that the El Dorado Fire started by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party.

Fire officials reported the fire was burning at a moderate to a dangerous rate of speed.

Their main concern was the heat as Sunday was the hottest day of the heat wave. Saturday night and into Sunday morning, firefighters say the blaze was extremely active with 300-foot flame lengths.

Evacuation orders

Evacuation orders are in place for the following communities:

• Areas east of Bryant from Carter South to Yucaipa Blvd, then east on Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to Freemont Street, then South to Grande View Drive, then along Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows, and east to Edgar Canyon Road.

• The portion of the Cherry Valley Community that is north of Orchard St to the County Line, and East of Nancy Ave. and west of Beaumont Ave.

• Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Carter St. to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St. east & west).



An evacuation warning is in place for East of Beaumont Ave east to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area, North to Cherry Valley Blvd to the County Line Road.



Evacuation center

A Red Cross reception site has been established in the cafeteria of the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands.

Road closures

Road closures are currently in effect in the following areas:

• Highway 38 at Bryant St. in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks

• Bryant Street Between Hwy 38 and Carter Street.

• Oak Glen Rd. between Pine Bench Rd. and Cherry Croft Dr.

• Cross Streets East of Bryant Street Between Yucaipa Blvd. and Carter St.

San Bernardino National Forest Recreation Closures

• All San Gorgonio Wilderness, Trails, Trailheads and associated Parking Lots Except for the Pacific Crest Trail remains open.

• Other Trails: Big Falls, Oak Glen Divide, Wilson Creek

• Picnic Areas: Falls and Thurman Flats

• General Areas: Yucaipa Ridge, Mill Creek drainage and off-trail areas of the San Gorgonio Wilderness south of the San Bernardino Peak Divide Trail, Santa Ana River Trail between 1S14 and Middle Control Road.

• Thomas Hunting Grounds Yellow Post Sites

• Forest Roads: 1N12 (Near Angelus Oaks), 1S12 (Warm Springs Road), 1S13 and 1S03

