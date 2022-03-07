Edison High School student killed in crash involving truck owned by city of Huntington Beach

An Edison High School was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Monday morning after the vehicle he was in collided with a truck owned by the city.

Joshua Page, 18, of Westminster died Monday morning, according to the Orange County coroner's office. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Page and another teenage male were riding near the intersection of Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue when their Ford F-250 collided with a Chevrolet Silverado belonging to the city of Huntington Beach.

Both Page and the other occupant of the car were taken to the hospital. The second teenager remains in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, identified as a 38-year-old man, was uninjured.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Edison Principal Jennifer Graves confirmed to FOX 11 that it was an Edison student who died in the crash. While the school has not issued a statement, Graves told FOX 11 that their hearts go out to the family and to the students. The identity of the second injured teenager is unknown at this time, and it is unknown whether they were also an Edison student. Page is listed as a member of the Edison Chargers' varsity football roster.

SUGGESTED:

"I am so sorry to hear about the tragic traffic collision that took place this morning," Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said in a statement. "On behalf of myself and the City Council, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the families impacted by this terrible accident."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Because the crash involved a city vehicle, the investigation is being conducted by the Irvine Police Department. The intersection has been closed for most of the day, and as of 4 p.m. Monday, police expect the intersection to remain closed until Monday night.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.