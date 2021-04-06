Chase involving possible murder suspect ends in crash in San Gabriel Valley

A lengthy chase involving a possible murder suspect ended in a multiple-vehicle wreck in the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday night.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been scoping out for the murder suspect earlier in the evening. When deputies tried to contact the suspect, the suspect attacked one of the deputies, prompting a pursuit.

The suspect so far has led authorities on a chase across Riverside County, then the East San Gabriel area. The suspect was seen reaching speeds of over 90 mph while blazing through the 60 Freeway.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into a big rig truck. Both the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody. The driver of the big rig truck was seen walking out of the scene.

Officials did not say which murder case the suspect may be linked to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

