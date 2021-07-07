Dramatic video shows man jumping from rooftop to rooftop 3 times in Boyle Heights

Dramatic video shows a man evading police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop not once, but three different times in Boyle Heights.

SkyFOX was over a church on South Chicago Street a little after 8:45 p.m. when a man was spotted lighting a cross on fire.

As Los Angeles Police Department awaited for the man to come down, the suspect continued to avoid the officers by jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

Officials did not say if he was wanted for additional crimes.

The suspect's identity, nor motive is not yet known as of Wednesday night.