Expand / Collapse search

Dramatic video shows man jumping from rooftop to rooftop 3 times in Boyle Heights

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Boyle Heights
FOX 11

Man jumps rooftop to rooftop three times in Boyle Heights

Dramatic video shows a man evade police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop three different times.

LOS ANGELES - Dramatic video shows a man evading police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop not once, but three different times in Boyle Heights.

SkyFOX was over a church on South Chicago Street a little after 8:45 p.m. when a man was spotted lighting a cross on fire. 

As Los Angeles Police Department awaited for the man to come down, the suspect continued to avoid the officers by jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

Man jumps from rooftop to rooftop in Boyle Heights

Dramatic video shows a man jumping from rooftop to rooftop at least three different times in Boyle Heights. He was also spotted lighting a cross on fire before jumping off multiple rooftops.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officials did not say if he was wanted for additional crimes.

The suspect's identity, nor motive is not yet known as of Wednesday night.