Devore Fire sparks along Cajon Pass threatening structures; 80% contained

Emergency crews were battling a 40 acre fire that sparked along the Cajon Pass in Devore on Tuesday afternoon.

San Bernardino National Forest officials say the Devore Fire is currently 80% contained and forward progress has been stopped.

The fire threatened structures in the areas of Devore Heights, Hall Ranch and Matthew Ranch.

The 4, 5 and 6 lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked north of Kenwood Ave. while crews battled the fire.

Officials urge to avoid the area or find alternate routes and to expect heavy traffic delays.

Caltrans reported on Tuesday evening that the number 4 lane has reopened, but lanes 5 and 6 will remain closed for clean-up and repairs.