Developmentally disabled teen reported missing in Long Beach

Officials are searching for 14-year-old Nya Jingles who was reported missing in Long Beach Thursday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Jingles was last seen leaving her school in Long Beach at approximately 6:05 p.m. She was wearing a bright yellow hoodie, light blue jeans shorts, and yellow Croc shoes.

Nya Jingles (California Highway Patrol)

Officials say Jingles is developmentally disabled and is believed to be on foot. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.