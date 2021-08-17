Deputy shot in San Bernardino, vehicle found completely torched at scene

A deputy is hospitalized after a traffic stop takes a violent turn in San Bernardino Tuesday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was shot while trying to get a driver to pull over.

The sheriff's department says the deputy is alert.

SkyFOX was over the shooting scene near the intersection of Bobbett Drive and East Olive Street where there was heavy law enforcement presence. A completely burned-down deputy cruiser was found at the scene. It is unknown if the injured deputy was inside the cruiser when the vehicle caught fire.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified.

The deputy was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

