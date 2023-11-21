Deputy punches man already in chokehold by another cop in East LA

Shocking cell phone video shows a deputy with a man in a chokehold on the ground, while a second deputy punches the man in the face while trying to put him into handcuffs in East Los Angeles.

The video, shared by the family of the man arrested in the video on Monday, shows 34-year-old Alejandro Hernandez on the ground in East LA. Hernandez, an amputee, got punched in the face while Los Angeles County deputies tried to place him in custody.

Hernandez's loved ones are alleging racial profiling in the incident.

"He was just out here," said a family member. "He was just cleaning his car, wasn't doing anything."

"Breaks my heart just to see the way they're hurting him," said Hernandez's mother Gabriela. "I don't think it's fair."

Gabriela questions why LASD would try and arrest him the way that they did.

"Guy that has an amputated leg," she said. "He can't defend himself. So I don't understand how they are saying he is resistant arrest when he's not."

In a statement, LASD said deputies recognized Hernandez as a possible active gang member. When deputies approached Hernandez, they thought he had a gun, the statement read.

"As the deputies attempted to handcuff the male Hispanic and recover the firearm, he actively resisted, and a use of force occurred. The male Hispanic was ultimately detained and a loaded 9mm firearm was recovered from inside his pants," LASD said, in part, in the statement.

LASD said it is going to investigate the incident.

Hernandez's family tells FOX 11 this isn't the first time the 34-year-old had a tense encounter with law enforcement.

"They pulled over my dad and had a gun drawn on him for having no license plate on his far," his son told FOX 11.

Gabriela said she's had enough.

"As a mother, I'm going to do everything in my power that it takes to get these deputies held accountable," she said. "It's just not right."

Below is the full statement released by LASD:

"On November 20, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the East Los Angeles Station were patrolling the 3500 block of Floral Drive in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Deputies observed a male Hispanic adult walking in the street, and they recognized him from prior contacts as an active gang member. The deputies observed the male Hispanic moving his hands towards his waistband consistent with someone who was possibly attempting to conceal something. As deputies made contact with the male Hispanic, they felt a firearm in his waistband. As the deputies attempted to handcuff the male Hispanic and recover the firearm, he actively resisted, and a use of force occurred. The male Hispanic was ultimately detained and a loaded 9mm firearm was recovered from inside his pants.

The male Hispanic and both deputies were treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained during the altercation. The male Hispanic was arrested for ex-felon in possession of a firearm and battery on a police officer.

As with any use of force incident a comprehensive review will be conducted to determine if department policies and procedures were followed."