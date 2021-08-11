Deputy-involved shooting shuts down SB 5 freeway near Castaic

All lanes on the southbound 5 freeway at Vista Del Lago near Castaic have been shut down following a deputy-involved shooting.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a suspect is down and no deputies were injured during the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and who fired first. The condition of the suspect is unknown, but a medical helicopter is landing on the freeway.

Northbound lanes are partially open.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

