Strangled to death: Phoenix Police arrest man accused of killing woman on bus

Phoenix Police officials say they've arrested a man days later for allegedly strangling a woman to death on May 6.

According to a statement released by police, officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 8:00 a.m. about a person on a bus who was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation.

"Ms. Craig was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Detectives, according to police, were later able to gather enough evidence to name 26-year-old Joshua Bagley as the suspect.

Joshua Bagley (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

On May 10, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole announced Bagley has been arrested.

"After several days and tireless efforts that were a collaborative partnership between several units in the police department and the community, the suspect in this case, Bagley, was taken into custody this afternoon in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police were called to the area about a suspicious person that matched Bagley’s description. Mr. Bagley is currently in police custody as the booking and interview process is completed. More information will be provided as it becomes available. The Phoenix Police Department wishes to thank the community for their support and assistance in apprehending the suspect in this case," Cole said.

