Deadly shooting under investigation in Anaheim; OC judge questioned, report says
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Anaheim police Thursday evening were investigating a homicide at the home of Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeff Ferguson, the City News Service reports.
The judge, who serves in the North Justice Center in Fullerton, was taken into custody and was being questioned, CNS reports.
A person was shot in the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive in Anaheim Hills and investigators were seeking a search warrant for the home, CNS reports.