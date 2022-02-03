DEA seizes meth, fentanyl, guns from Phoenix used car dealership; 3 men arrested

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Approximately 20 pounds of meth was seized from a used car dealership in Phoenix on Jan. 20, the DEA said.

Authorities say three men who were distributing drugs out of a used car dealership in Phoenix were arrested.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says Cesar Avila-Aguilar, 52, Hiram Velasquez-Amarillas, and Marco Antonio Ortiz, 31, were arrested on Jan. 20 in connection to the distribution of methamphetamine and fake M30 pills suspected to contain fentanyl from BSG Auto Sales, located near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Investigators seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 M30 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 14 firearms and two vehicles," the DEA said in a news release.

All three men were booked into jail and are accused of drug charges. Avila-Aguilar is also accused of weapons charges.

The Phoenix Police Department assisted the DEA with the investigation.

From left: Cesar Avila, Hiram Velasquez-Amarillas, Marco Antonio Ortiz

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP