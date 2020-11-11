Crews respond to Denzel Washington’s Beverly Crest home for possible fire

Firefighters responded to a Beverly Crest home that belongs to Denzel Washington Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a call from a home in the gated Beverly Park neighborhood. Public records show the home is owned by Mundy Lane Entertainment, which is Washington's company.

When SkyFOX flew over the scene, there were no visible flames. LAFD is investigating for possible smoke as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

