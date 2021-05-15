Crews battling Pacific Palisades brush fire scorching at least 100 acres, threatening homes

A fresh set of fire engines and crews were rotated in on Saturday to continue work on a brush fire that has scorched approximately 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades, a fire department spokeswoman said.

"Air Ops will resume today, " according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. "A fresh set of fire engines and crews are rotating in this morning to continue work."

The sheriff's Lost Hills Station reported at about 5:15 p.m. that it was preparing to evacuate an area that included Cheney Ranch Road and the community of Entrada.

Officials say there is a flare-up within the incident which is creating a large plume that residents may see.

The estimated size is 100 acres 'slop over' (meaning the edge of the fire crossed a control line as opposed to a 'spot fire' which is ahead of the fire body).

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The threatened area of land to the west is within the State Responsibility Area, so the Los Angeles County Fire Department will now be involved in a Unified Command with the Los Angeles Fire Department and CAL-FIRE, she said. LAFD and LACo Fire Department water-dropping helicopters were assisted by a Ventura County chopper.

According to authorities, as of 6.pm., Topanga Cyn. is closed from PCH to Mulholland Hwy. (unless resident with a pass). No evacuations at this time, but be prepared.

The fire ignited in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has dispatched 72 firefighters to the scene and is receiving assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Prange said.

"There are no structures threatened, no evacuations in place and no injuries reported," Stewart said. "The weather is cool and wet (with high humidity) and no-to-low winds, which helped hold the fire in check within the 'bowl' it's in."

"Last night's firefighting efforts were primarily from the air with LAFD helicopters making continuous water drops until 5 a.m., at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance," she said.

Advertisement

Members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau are searching for a person suspected of setting the fire. The search was confirmed by Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.