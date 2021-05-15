Crews battling Pacific Palisades brush fire scorching at least 100 acres

A fresh set of fire engines and crews were rotated in on Saturday to continue work on a brush fire that has scorched approximately 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades, a fire department spokeswoman said.

"Air Ops will resume today, " according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. "A fresh set of fire engines and crews are rotating in this morning to continue work."

Officials say there is a flare-up within the incident which is creating a large plume that residents may see.

The estimated size is 100 acres 'slop over' (meaning the edge of the fire crossed a control line as opposed to a 'spot fire' which is ahead of the fire body).

The fire ignited in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has dispatched 72 firefighters to the scene and is receiving assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Prange said.

"There are no structures threatened, no evacuations in place and no injuries reported," Stewart said. "The weather is cool and wet (with high humidity) and no-to-low winds, which helped hold the fire in check within the `bowl' it's in."

"Last night's firefighting efforts were primarily from the air with LAFD helicopters making continuous water drops until 5 a.m., at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance," she said.

Officials say the bulk of the fire is air-based.