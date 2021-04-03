Crews battling major emergency structure fire in Green Meadows area of Los Angeles

About 150 firefighters are battling a blaze in a 90,000-square-foot commercial structure in the Green Meadows area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at about 2:19 p.m. at 8730 S. Crocker St. and was first reported as having started outside the single-story building and spreading inside, the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey said.

The building houses furniture manufacturing, Humphrey said.

The blaze quickly grew to a greater-alarm fire and 111 firefighters were ordered to work outside the structure and defend surrounding structures as it was too dangerous inside, he said.

The force grew to 148 firefighters when the blaze became a major emergency fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries have been reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.

