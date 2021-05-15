Crews battle Pacific Palisades brush fire scorching at least 750 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered

Air tankers assisting in the 750 acre Pacific Palisades brush fire have been suspended for Saturday evening due to poor visibility, while sheriff's investigators search for an arson suspect.

The fire is currently 0% contained.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zone 4 and Zone 6 in Topanga which includes Cheney Ranch Road and the community of Entrada.

Zone 4 is everyone east of Topanga Canyon between the Community House and View Ridge Zone 6 is everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.

Fire officials say that large animal evacuations can be brought to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave, in Woodland Hills.

Small animals can be taken to Agoura Hills LA County Animal Shelter at 29525 Agoura Rd. in Agoura Hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart said Saturday evening, there are three burn areas, "the main fire, the original fire ... and a small spot fire."

The terrain is very steep and extremely difficult to navigate, Stewart said. "Dozers are working to improve access for firefighters on the ground but much of the area remains inaccessible. This is primarily an air-based operation with both fixed-wing and rotary working together."

"The state parks are closing trails in the area because it is unsafe for hikers but cannot clear everyone due to the vast area involved, Stewart said.

The threatened area of land to the west is within the State Responsibility Area, so the Los Angeles County Fire Department will now be involved in a Unified Command with the Los Angeles Fire Department and CAL-FIRE, she said. LAFD and the LA County Fire Department water-dropping helicopters were assisted by a Ventura County chopper.

The fire slopped over, Stewart said, "meaning the edge of the fire crossed a control line as opposed to a `spot fire' which is ahead of the fire body."

According to authorities, as of 6 p.m., Topanga Cyn. is closed from PCH to Mulholland Hwy. with no resident access.

The fire ignited in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has dispatched 72 firefighters to the scene and is receiving assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Prange said.

"Last night's firefighting efforts were primarily from the air with LAFD helicopters making continuous water drops until 5 a.m., at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance," officials said.

Members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau are searching for a person suspected of setting the fire. The search was confirmed by Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

No injuries have been reported at this time.