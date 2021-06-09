Crews battle brush fire in Hesperia

Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire in Hesperia.

The Farm Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of Caliente Rd. and Ranchero Rd. At least 100 acres have burned.

Cal Fire San Bernardino says the fire is burning at a critical rate of speed and structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is not known.

