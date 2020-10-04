Crews battle 3rd alarm structure fire in East LA

LA County firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a strip mall at 4708 E. Whittier Blvd. in East Los Angeles that is burning five or six units, says Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The commercial fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CNS contributed to this report.

