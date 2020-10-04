Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle 3rd alarm structure fire in East LA

By Shelly Insheiwat
Crews battling structure fire in East LA on Sunday evening.

LOS ANGELES - LA County firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a strip mall at 4708 E. Whittier Blvd. in East Los Angeles that is burning five or six units, says Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Commercial building fire in East LA

A commercial building in East LA erupted into flames on Sunday evening.

The commercial fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CNS contributed to this report.

