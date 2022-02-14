3 injured in crash involving alleged wrong-way driver on the 110 Freeway in Hollywood

A multi-vehicle crash involving a suspected wrong-way driver has closed multiple lanes of the 110 Freeway in Hollywood Monday afternoon.

Officials received calls shortly before noon Monday, alleging a car was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred on the southbound 101 at Sunset Boulevard, and may have involved up to 10 vehicles. Paramedics took three people for hospital treatment, none with life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Three of the four lanes on the freeway were closed as ambulances responded.

The crash caused traffic to back up as far as downtown Los Angeles.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.