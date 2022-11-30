Covina-Valley Unified schools on verge of modified classes amid possible teacher's strike

Classes may be modified at Covina-Valley Unified schools as the district may be faced with a teacher's strike.

The district and the teachers union are working around the clock in hopes of reaching a deal and avoiding a strike.

On Wednesday, the teachers were seen picketing at the district's headquarters in Covina. FOX 11 received photos of padlocked fences and chairs stacked inside classrooms. The students may be grouped together in large rooms as the district looks to keep classes going in larger rooms, substitute teachers and modified schedules. The modified classes may end up happening if the teachers union and the district fail to reach a deal Wednesday night.

District officials say they are offering highly competitive salaries but will not comment on camera.