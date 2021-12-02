Lawmakers reach deal on funding through Feb. 18 as government shutdown looms

Congressional leaders on Thursday reached a deal on a stop-gap funding measure through mid-February in an effort to avoid a government shutdown, though a temporary shutdown was still possible with some Senate Republicans holding out over the White House’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers.

U.S. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement that the agreement had been reached on a continuing resolution to extend spending to Feb. 18. Spending would remain at current levels, though $7 billion is included to support Afghanistan evacuees.

DeLauro had been pushing for the legislation to cover a much shorter time period, but Republicans were insistent that more time was needed to work out differences on a spending bill covering the entire fiscal year.

"While I wish it were earlier, this agreement allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people," DeLauro said in a statement.

The House was expected to take up the spending measure later in the day. The House and Senate must pass the continuing resolution by 11:59 p.m. on Friday to avoid a shutdown.

Each year, Congress begins work on a federal budget for the next fiscal year. If they can’t agree on the spending bills, lawmakers must pass short-term legislation for temporary funding at the same level — or face a government shutdown.

Earlier this year, Congress took this route and President Joe Biden signed a stopgap bill on Sept. 30, allowing government funding through Dec. 3 and narrowly averting a shutdown.

In the event of a shutdown, many functions are impacted. The U.S. government closes national parks and monuments, stops issuing passports, halts NASA operations and several other services are put on hold.

If the House approves the new agreed-upon measure, as expected, the bill would then be considered by the Senate for passage ahead of the Friday deadline. But conservative Republicans opposed to Biden’s vaccine rules want Congress to take a hardline stand against the mandated shots, even if it means shutting down federal offices over the weekend.

One GOP senator after another left a private lunch meeting Wednesday voicing concern they will be blamed for even a short stoppage of the federal government that will not play well with the public. In the Senate, any single senator can hold up proceedings to stall a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are prepared to support the funding bill and urged Republicans not to engage in shutdown politics.

"Our Republican colleagues, meanwhile, can either work with us to move the process quickly through the chamber, or they can engage in obstructive tactics that will make a government shutdown almost a certainty," said Schumer, D-N.Y.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Political backlash over the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandates has been building for months. The White House sees the vaccinations as the quickest way to end the pandemic that has claimed more than 780,000 deaths in the U.S. Wednesday sparked fresh fears, with the country's first detected case of a troubling new variant. During the last government shutdown battle in September, Republicans also tried to halt the vaccine mandate.

As the political arguments mount over slapping vaccine requirements on some groups of workers, so too have legal challenges. Courts have been knocking back the Biden administration's vaccine mandates — including a ruling this week blocking enforcement of a requirement for some health care workers.

For some Republicans, the court cases, along with their own worries about a potentially disruptive government shutdown, are shifting them away from engaging in a high-stakes shutdown.

"One of the things I’m a little concerned about is: Why would we make ourselves the object of public attention by creating the specter of a government shutdown?" said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a party leader.

On Wednesday, one Republican, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, made the case to his colleagues to link the effort to halt the vaccine mandates to the spending bill during a private lunch meeting at the Capitol.

The idea is to have the Senate vote to strip funding from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to implement the Biden administration's requirement that private employers with 100 or more workers ensure they are vaccinated or regularly tested, senators said.

Lee appears to have backing from a few senators and hardline Republicans in the House. "This is a chance to correct a wrong," said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., who launched a similar effort against vaccine mandates during the last government funding battle.

But among most other Republican senators, enthusiasm for a shutdown ran thin.

"I just hate to see a shutdown — shut down the government — because people have been through a lot," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said while exiting the lunch session.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters that with the new coronavirus variant: "There’s too much chaos in our country right now, too much concern about omicron. The last thing we need is more confusion and fear."

Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been publicly upbeat that there will be no shutdown of the federal government.

"We’re going to be OK," McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters in the halls of the Capitol.

Some Republicans prefer an effort from Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to simply vote to reject the administration’s mandates in a congressional review action expected next week, separate from the federal funding fight.

From the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confident the government funding bill would be approved by Congress and routine federal operations would not shut down this weekend.

"We have every confidence they will move forward and prevent the government from shutting down," Psaki said.

She was highly critical of Republicans seeking to prevent the mandates from going into effect.

"These supporters of the former president are advocating for shutting the federal government down, so that 20% of the public who are refusing to get vaccinated or tested can be free to infect their coworkers, our children, filling hospitals," Psaki said. "They want to shut the government down in order to advocate for people to assert that on society."

To date, 82.8% of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among all of those currently eligible, which encompasses children as young as 5, 74.8% are fully vaccinated.

