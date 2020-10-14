City officials announce Halloween restrictions in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills City Council approved an emergency ordinance banning house-to-house trick or treating on Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance which was approved on Tuesday night also prohibits providing candy or other Halloween treats or toys to any person outside their household on Oct. 31, car-to-car trick or treating and spraying shaving cream on others, except within their home or residence or licensed barbers on their customers.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

"While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community," said Mayor Lester Friedman.

Violators of the restrictions will be subject to citation.

Advertisement

City staff is working to develop virtual Halloween events that follow social distancing protocols, according to Keith Sterling, the city's public information manager.

The city also announced the following streets will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, other than to residents who live on them, between 6-10 p.m. Halloween night:

• Carmelita Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard;

• Walden Drive southbound at Elevado Avenue;

• Walden Drive at Santa Monica Boulevard;

• Carmelita Avenue westbound at North Linden Drive;

• The alley between North Linden Drive and Walden Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue.

The "Witch's House," long Beverly Hills' top Halloween attraction, is located at the southeast corner of Walden Drive and Carmelita Avenue, one block north of Santa Monica Boulevard and one block west of Linden Drive.

As is customary on Halloween, parking restrictions will be in effect in the northeast portion of the city at the border with West Hollywood.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.