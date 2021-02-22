City of Burbank hears saloon accused of violating outdoor dining ban in Dec. 2020

A hearing was held Monday involving a Burbank saloon accused of breaking the state and local in-person dining ban back in December of 2020.

Back in early December, FOX 11 reported on Tin Horn Flats openly defying the county and state's outdoor dining ban. Tin Horn Flats brought in customers when FOX 11 was at the saloon's patio to speak with the owner.

The owner was not concerned about the risk of losing his license or being issued fines.

"I've got nothing left to lose," owner Lucas Lepejian told FOX 11's Phil Shuman in December. "I'm opposing tyranny...I'm doing COVID-19 safety protocols."

Back in December, Lepejian told Shuman he could lose his liquor license, which costs around $100,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions at Burbank saloon

Fast-forward to February 2021, the saloon is now in danger of losing its operating permit.

Below is a copy of the City of Burbank's meeting agenda, where the meeting was virtually held:

