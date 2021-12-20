Christmas travel season: Millions expected to travel to their destinations

Millions will be hitting the road and the skies this next week to make their way to their Christmas destinations.

According to officials with the AAA, 109 million people will be heading out of town for the Christmas holiday, with many making up for canceled trips in 2020.

Road trips remain the top mode of travel this holiday season, with more than 100 million people planning to hit the road.

Currently, gas prices average around $3.41 a gallon. While it is a bit lower than during Thanksgiving, it is still hitting drivers hard.

"It's, like, $60 to $70 for a full tank," said one driver, identified only as 'Anthony.' "Before, it was like $50 or $40, but now, it's been, like, $60 to $70 since gas prices went up."

Some traveled early, while others traveled closer to Christmas

According to Travel and Leisure, the busiest day to travel will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, but on Dec. 20, many people flew in the morning to beat the rush.

"Seeing a lot of people. We just know it's the holidays, so everyone is trying to get home to their families," said a person traveling from New Mexico, identified only as 'Esafefetu.'

For one family, home for the holidays has a special meaning this year. Jennifer Smith was welcoming her son, Nickolas Martin, home from the Army.

"I'm just excited to spend time with my family, to catch up on things I miss and just kind of go back to my life," said Martin, who serves as a Private First Class with the U.S. Army.

"So proud of him, and Christmas without him there – yeah, I probably wouldn't even have decorated, honestly. So proud of him, and can't want to get him home," said Smith.

"It's really great to have Nick back home, and I always love to see him," said Martin's brother, Jacob.

Dec. 22 is expected to be the busiest travel day before Christmas by some, but at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, it was not that busy, and most travelers were just ready to be home.

"I am so excited. My whole family is here," said one traveler.

"We are visiting nana and papa for Christmas," said another traveler.

