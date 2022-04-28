At least 1 CHP officer hurt in fiery crash on 105 Freeway

An investigation is underway after at least one California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a fiery crash on the 105 Freeway in Paramount early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the CHP was responding to a crash on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lakewood Boulevard. The officer was reportedly in the process of conducting freeway closures as traffic was being diverted when a woman allegedly drove right through the safety flares and into the CHP patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the freeway. The patrol vehicle erupted into flames upon impact.

Witnesses said they saw the woman speeding prior to the crash, and officials said she was taken into custody.

At least one officer was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and lane closures remain in effect in the area.

No further information was immediately released.

