CHP officer hospitalized following 3-car crash on 22 Freeway in Garden Grove

A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a trauma center after a large SUV plowed into his patrol car while he was helping the driver of a disabled vehicle.

The three-vehicle collision was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday shortly after the CHP officer stopped to help the driver of a vehicle that was having mechanical problems on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove.

While the officer was on the shoulder of the highway, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into the back of the CHP patrol car as well as the disabled vehicle.

The CHP officer became trapped inside the patrol unit for at least ten minutes. Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority used the Jaws of Life to free to officer from his patrol vehicle. He was rushed to a local trauma center and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

