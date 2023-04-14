Search underway for motorcyclist who led CHP on LA County police chase

The search is on for the motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County.

Before losing the suspect, SkyFOX captured moments where the suspect was leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 10 Freeway.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of east Los Angeles, including Boyle Heights, South Gate and the San Gabriel Valley.

The suspect was initially wanted for speed. Other than evading officers, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

SkyFOX lost sight of the pursuit after the vehicle exited the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights.