A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Compton.

The Compton Fire Department responded to a call in the 1000 block of East Poppy Avenue Wednesday afternoon. A child was taken to the hospital, but officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

FOX 11 is making calls to Los Angeles County deputies for information on the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.