Child dies, another hospitalized after possible drowning incident north of Santa Clarita

article

A child is dead and another child is fighting for her life at the hospital after a possible drowning incident in a neighborhood north of the Santa Clarita area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the 43100 block of Lakes Hughes Road in Lake Hughes, a community a little more than 30 miles north of the Santa Clarita area, a little before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials did not specify the girl's conditions at the hospital. As of late Monday night, officials have not given the exact ages of the two children impacted in the possible drowning incident.

The name of the boy who died in Monday's incident has not been released as of late Monday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the possible drowning incident is asked to call 323-890-5500.

