Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Orange County Coastal
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire

Car drives through crowd of protesters in Times Square

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Cops search for car that rammed protesters

Police want to find the driver of a Ford Taurus who drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the vehicle and the occupants who drove through a group of Black Lives Matters protesters and counterprotesters in Times Square.

The incident was captured on video Thursday at about 8 p.m. and shows the black Ford Taurus jerking through the crowd at 46th Street and Broadway its horn blaring as demonstrators scramble out of the way.  

According to police, the car was earlier at a pro-Trump rally near Duffy Square.  Officers had asked the driver to move the car through a route under the Marriot Hotel to avoid conflict with the protesters. The driver ignored the suggestion and drove into the crowd.  

"We have a car traveling up 46th Street, stops at the light," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "Just at it hits that intersection, you have the group of protesters- roughly 200 protesters- fate would have it, move in that direction, down 46th Street. This is all captured on video. You have bicyclists block the car from moving. We have two people strike the car window- one with a punch and one banging it. You have the car speed away, very dangerous. As it hits a block or two after, goes up and makes a right. We are real lucky we didn't have a vehicle collision with other cars."

NYPD Shea on investigation into car into crowd

Commissioner Dermot Shea says an investigation is underway into whether a crime was committed.

No injuries were reported, according to Shea. Reports that the vehicle was an unmarked police cruiser were unequivocally false and the owner likely purchased the vehicle at auction. 

In a tweet, the NYPD said it was investigating the incident. Cops want to speak to anyone who was in that vehicle and anyone who may have been injured.

Protesters had gathered in the rain to denounce the death of Daniel Prude, who died of suffocation after an encounter with police in Rochester, New York in March. There were also counter-protesters in Times Square.

​ Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ​