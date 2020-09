article

Firefighters are on scene after a car crashed into a house in Pomona.

The collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Colony Dr.

Images from SkyFOX show a vehicle wedged inside the corner of the house.

The vehicle’s trunk is the only part of the car that is visible from the outside.

It is unclear at this time if someone from the vehicle or someone inside the house is trapped.

Advertisement

This is a developing story