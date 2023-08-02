Capitol Police issue shelter-in-place order while investigating 'concerning' 911 call

Capitol Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for the Senate Office Buildings as they investigate a report of a possible active shooter.

Police say officers responded to a "concerning" 911 call and have asked the public to avoid the area as they continue a search of the grounds.

There are no confirmed reports of gunfire at this time, according to police.

They are continuing to advise anyone in the building to remain inside and follow the direction of officers. In a notice to Senate building staff, police said:

"Due to a security threat inside the building, immediately:

Move inside your office or the nearest office.

Take emergency equipment and visitors.

Close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows.

If you are in a public space, find a place to hide or seek cover.

Remain quiet and silence electronics.

Once you are in a safe location, immediately check in with your OEC.

No one will be permitted to enter or exit the building until directed by USCP.

If you are in a building outside of the affected area, remain clear of the police activity."

Await further direction.

FOX News reporter Hillary Vaughn tells FOX 5 she was on the third floor of the Russell Senate Office Building when police in assault gear entered and told members of the media to evacuate. Vaughn reports that they were ushered down the stairs and that "police were in a posture that seemed to be trying to contain an active threat."

Chad Pergram, senior Congressional correspondent for FOX News was also on the Senate side of the Capitol. He tells FOX 5 that police are searching the Dirksen and Hart Buildings and that so far, it appears nothing has been found.

Capitol Police are expected to provide an update from Constitution Ave. as the investigation continues.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.