California to offer tricks on keeping Halloween safer during Covid

There are some tricks in store this year to keep Halloween safer amidst the coronavirus pan

demic.

At his news conference Tuesday at noon, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly tackled Halloween as the topic du jour. Traditional Halloween celebrations such as parties and door-to-door trick or treating pose a high risk of spreading Covid.

"Families should begin planning safer alternatives now," he said.

Some of those alternatives could include hosting a scary movie night at home, sharing treats only with immediate family and having an outdoor meal with your household and up to two other households.

Ghaly also suggested creating altars in the front window for safe Dia de los Muertos activities.

Contracting coronavirus by trick-or-treating would make it very difficult to trace back to the original source, Ghaly said, especially when so many hands are dipping into "delicious buckets of candy."

The state recommendations are similar to what the CDC has already outlined, identifying a list of low-, moderate- and high-risk activities.

Low risk includes carving pumpkins with people you live with and trick-or-treating at home. You can also have a virtual costume contest.

Moderate risk includes one-way trick-or-treating where grab-and-go candy bags are set outside for kids, a small outdoor costume parade or visiting a pumpkin patch

High risk includes traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating and going to indoor events like haunted houses and costume parties.

"We're really urging people to be prepared for a different type of Halloween," Ghaly said in a previous update. "Trick or treating is really not advised under Covid."

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.