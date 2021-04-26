California man who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized with blood clot

article

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - A Bay Area man is under care at the University of California at San Francisco medical center after developing blood clots after receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to KTVU on Monday.

This case is the first in which a male patient is experiencing rare blood clots stemming from the J & J vaccine.

"We believe he is the first male patient after approval of the vaccine to have VITT syndrome (vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia)," UCSF spokeswoman Suzanne Leigh said.

Hospital officials said the patient is a man in his 30s, who experienced symptoms 14 days after the vaccine. His doctor expects him to recover.

"He was admitted April 21 with escalating pain in the lower back and leg, and received the recommended therapy for VITT, which includes intravenous immune globulin, the anticoagulant argatroban, and prednisone," the hospital said in a statement.

As a result of 15 cases nationwide, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put a pause on distributing Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

However, this weekend, the CDC advised resuming the use of the vaccine.

The next day, Bay Area health agencies followed suit.